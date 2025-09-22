My Chemical Romance announce 2026 'Long Live The Black Parade' tour dates (US, UK, EU)

by Tours

My Chemical Romance have announced new Long Live The Black Parade tour dates for 2026. They will be bringing the tour to Europe, the UK, and the US. On their US dates, they will be joined by a different band on each date and the openers include Iggy Pop, Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta. Tickets will go on sale on September 26. These dates join their previously announced South American, South East Asia, and UK shows. Check out the announcement video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 30Anfield StadiumLiverpool, UK
Jul 04Bellahouston ParkGlasgow, UK
Jul 08Wembley StadiumLondon, UK
Jul 15Visarno ArenaFlorence, IT
Jul 18Iberdrola MusicMadrid, ES
Aug 09Citi FieldNew York, NY (w/Franz Ferdinand)
Aug 13Nissan StadiumNashville, TN (w/Pierce The Veil)
Aug 18Nationals ParkWashington, DC (w/Modest Mouse)
Aug 21Comerica ParkDetroit, MI (w/Iggy Pop)
Aug 24Target FieldMinneapolis, MN (w/Sleater-Kinney)
Aug 27Coors FieldDenver, CO (w/The Breeders)
Aug 30Petco ParkSan Diego, CA (w/Babymetal)
Sep 06Chase FieldPhoenix, AZ (w/Jimmy Eat World)
Sep 12AlamodomeSan Antonio, TX (w/The Mars Volta)
Oct 21Hollywood BowlLos Angeles, CA
Oct 23Hollywood BowlLos Angeles, CA
Oct 24Hollywood BowlLos Angeles, CA