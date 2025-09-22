My Chemical Romance have announced new Long Live The Black Parade tour dates for 2026. They will be bringing the tour to Europe, the UK, and the US. On their US dates, they will be joined by a different band on each date and the openers include Iggy Pop, Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta. Tickets will go on sale on September 26. These dates join their previously announced South American, South East Asia, and UK shows. Check out the announcement video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 30
|Anfield Stadium
|Liverpool, UK
|Jul 04
|Bellahouston Park
|Glasgow, UK
|Jul 08
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|Jul 15
|Visarno Arena
|Florence, IT
|Jul 18
|Iberdrola Music
|Madrid, ES
|Aug 09
|Citi Field
|New York, NY (w/Franz Ferdinand)
|Aug 13
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, TN (w/Pierce The Veil)
|Aug 18
|Nationals Park
|Washington, DC (w/Modest Mouse)
|Aug 21
|Comerica Park
|Detroit, MI (w/Iggy Pop)
|Aug 24
|Target Field
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Sleater-Kinney)
|Aug 27
|Coors Field
|Denver, CO (w/The Breeders)
|Aug 30
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA (w/Babymetal)
|Sep 06
|Chase Field
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Jimmy Eat World)
|Sep 12
|Alamodome
|San Antonio, TX (w/The Mars Volta)
|Oct 21
|Hollywood Bowl
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 23
|Hollywood Bowl
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 24
|Hollywood Bowl
|Los Angeles, CA