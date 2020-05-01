Fest adds Gorilla Biscuits, Sheer Mag, World/Inferno, Kepi, Mikey Erg, many more

Fest adds Gorilla Biscuits, Sheer Mag, World/Inferno, Kepi, Mikey Erg, many more
Fest has added a bunch of acts to this year's lineup. Bands added to the list include Gorilla Biscuits, The Menzingers, Murder By Death, Comeback Kid, SHEER MAG, Broadway Calls, Into It. Over It., David Dondero, DIRECT HIT!, Beach Slang ("The Things We Do" 5 YR. ANV), Blacklist Royals ("Semper Liberi" 10 YR. ANV), MEAT WAVE, War On Women, Doc Hopper, Worriers, Tightwire, Timeshares, John-Allison A.W. Weiss, Frameworks, The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Peelander-Z, Tiltwheel, Kepi Ghoulie & BFace, Free Throw, Mikey Erg, Pet Symmetry, Annabel, blis., Assholeparade, RADON, The Eradicator, Banquets, Night Witch, The Jukebox Romantics, The Callous Daoboys, Matamoska, Catbite and a whole lot more. Fest 19 is October 30 through november 1 in Gainesville.