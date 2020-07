1 day ago by Em Moore

Punk Rock Karaoke have released a new video filmed in quarantine with Stephen Egerton of Descendents for their cover of “Love Song” by The Damned. The line-up of Punk Rock Karaoke currently features Stan Lee of The Dickies, Randy Bradbury of Pennywise, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, and Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger. Check out the video below.