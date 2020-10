1 day ago by Em Moore

Descendents have released a two-song single called Suffrage. The songs are “On You” and “Hindsight 2020”. Milo did ukulele versions of these songs on his RebUke EP 45…not a LP that was released digitally earlier this month. The songs are available digitally now and will be available on 7-inch vinyl. Descendents released Hypercaffium Spazzinate in 2016. Check out the songs below.