Oobliette and Kate of Tsunami Bomb cover TSOL with Punk Rock Karaoke

Oobliette an Kate of Tsunami Bomb have released a cover of T.S.O.L.'s "Code Blue." It's part of Punk Rock Karaoke's series of quarantine covers.

Punk Rock Karaoke is the touring act that includes punk rock veterans who kick out the classics while members of the audience get to sing the lyrics. Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour.

You can see the video below. Tsunami Bomb released The Spine that Binds in 2019.