Face to Face's Trever Keith covers The Clash with Punk Rock Karaoke

Trever Keith from Face to Face has released a cover of the The Clash's "Janie Jones" with Punk rock Karaoke. The track is part of a series of video covers that PRK has been releasing during quarantine. You can check it out below.

Punk rock Karaoke is the touring act that includes punk rock veterans who kick out the classics while members of the audience get to sing the lyrics. Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour.