Chris of POTUSOA and Punk Karaoke Cover the Clash

Chris Ballew of The Presidents of the United States of America and Punk Rock karaoke have released a new quarantine cover. This time, they all take on "White Riot" by The Clash. You can see that below.

Punk Rock Karaoke is the touring act that includes punk rock veterans who kick out the classics while members of the audience get to sing the lyrics. Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour.