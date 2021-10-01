Every Time I Die have announced the line-up for their holiday "Tid The Season" shows. Circa Survive, Poison The Well, Mariachi El Bronx, Kublai Khan, '68, Ice T, Knocked Loose, The Bronx, Spiritbox, The Dirty Nil, and End will be playing. The shows will take place at Buffalo City Riverworks on December 10 and 11. In regards to COVID protocols at the shows the band stated,



"We are currently working with the venue and promoter on the best ways we can produce the safest show for everyone. We will continue to monitor the statistics daily and will make a decision closer to the show."

Every Time I Die will be touring the US this November and December and will be touring North America with Underoath in 2022 and the UK with The Bronx in 2022. The band will be releasing Radical on October 22 via Epitaph Records and released Low Teens in 2016.