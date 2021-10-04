The Dirty Nil announce new bassist for rest of year

Last week The Dirty Nil announced the departure of their bassist Ross Miller and now they have announced that Sam Tomlinson of Hamilton based rock trio Captain Wildchild will be playing bass with them for the rest of this year. The band released a statment on Instagram that reads,



"Hey y’all, please give a mighty sup to our good friend @sir_tomlinson who’ll be ripping with us for the rest of the year. Sam plays in an excellent band called @capt.wildchild and is a wicked photographer, also he’s from Dundas. See y’all soon Hail Hail Rock n Roll

The Dirty Nil will be touring with The Menzingers this fall and will be touring North America this November and December. The band released Fuck Art earlier this year. See the band's post in full below.