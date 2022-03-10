Tolmin Slovenia's Punk Rock Holiday have announced the 2022 festival line-up. The festival will happen from August 8th to 12th, 2022 in Tolmin Slovenia. Adolescents, Anti-Flag, Authority Zero, Bad Religion, Belvedere, Bouncing Souls, Chaser, Circle Jerks, Comeback Kid, Descendents, The Flatliners, Flogging Molly, Get Dead, H2O, Lagwagon, Mad Caddies, No Fun At All, The Real McKenzies, Strung Out, Western Addiction and a lot more have been announced to play the weekend. Tickets are sold out but if you want to find out more information or view the full line up, you can here.
