Furnace Fest has announced more bands for 2022. Thrice, Descendents, Mastodon, A Wilhelm Scream, Angel Du$t, Soul Glo, Fiddlehead, Drug Church, Doll Skin, Dying Wish, Comeback Kid, and Sick Of It All are among the bands announced. These bands join the previously announced first wave lineup. Furnace Fest will take place September 23-25 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the new additions below.
Furnace Fest 2022 Second Wave Lineup
Thrice
Midtown
'68
Belmont
Close Your Eyes
Counterparts
Crossfaith
The Darling Fire
Dead to Fall
Doll Skin
Drug Church
E. Town Concrete
Fauxdeep
Fiddlehead
Forced Neglect
Games We Play
Glasseater
Strung Out
Impending Doom
Madball
Movements
Norma Jean
Open Hand
Soul Glo
Manchester Orchestra
Blindside
Poison The Well
The Appleseed Cast
Cursive
Figure Four
Five Iron Frenzy
Hidden in Plain View
Idle Threat
Joy Boy
Life in Your Way
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
Mock Orange
Most Precious Blood
Mychildren Mybride
The Showdown
The Spill Canvas
Squad 5-0
Stairwell
Stay Lost
Vitreous Humor
Mastodon
Descendents
The Story So Far
In Flames
Avail
A Wilhelm Scream
Agnostic Front
Angel Du$t
Comeback Kid
Dying Wish
Free Throw
Four Year Strong
Get The Shot
The Higher
Jesus Piece
Koyo
The News Can Wait
Orbit Culture
The Red Chord
Sick of It All
Stick to Your Guns