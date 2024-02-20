Californian music festival No Values has announced its lineup for this year. The Original Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, Sublime, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Power Trip, The Damned, Joyce Manor, Suicidal Tendencies, Vandals, Black Flag, T.S.O.L., Viagra Boys, Ceremony, Steve Ignorant (playing a Crass set), The Jesus Lizard, Fidlar, FEAR, Fishbone, The Adicts, L7, The Dickies, Agent Orange, Scowl, Adolescents, The Dead Milkmen, The Lawrence Arms, Soul Glo, The Bronx, Cro-Mags, Shattered Faith, MSPAINT, The Aquabats, The Selecter, Hepcat, The Untouchables, The Skeletones, Mourning Noise, and The Exploited will be playing the festival. Jello Biafra will be DJing. No Values will take place on June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California.
