Louder Than Life Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Along with a recently reunited Slayer, the lineup also includes Slipknot, The Offspring, Dropkick Murphys, Spiritbox, Oxymorrons, Judas Priest, Sum 41, Tom Morello, L.S. Dunes, Marky Ramone (playing Ramones classics), Bob Vylan, Touché Amoré, Show Me The Body, The Chisel, Drug Church, PUP, Saosin, High Vis, Soul Glo, Fugitive, GEL, Body Count, Better Lovers, Militarie Gun, Narrow Head, Descartes A Kant, Jigsaw Youth, and Health. Louder Than Life will take place September 26-29 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. See the lineup in full below.
Louder Than Life Festival Lineup 2024
Slayer
Mötley Crüe
Slipknot
Korn
Disturbed
Judas Priest
Five Finger Death Punch
Evanescence
Falling in Reverse
Breaking Benjamin
The Offspring
Staind
Till Lindemann
In This Moment
Chevelle
Dropkick Murphys
Halestorm
Gojira
Sum 41
Seether
Tom Morello
Anthrax
Mastodon
Architects
Skillet
Clutch
Highly Suspect
Lorna Shore
Body Count
Spiritbox
Grandson
Nothing More
Sevendust
Jinjer
Poppy
Badflower
Starset
Sleeping With Sirens
Filter
Eagles of Death Metal
Juliette Lewis and the Licks
Marky Ramone Plays the Ramones Classics
Black Stone Cherry
PUP
Three 6 Mafia
P.O.D.
Fozzy
Fugitive
Saosin
L.S. Dunes
Biohazard
Polaris
From Ashes To New
LIT
Show Me The Body
Joey Valence & Brae
Set It Off
Drug Church
Militarie Gun
The Armed
Narrow Head
Brutus
Bob Vylan
Fit For A King
The Warning
Whitechapel
Better Lovers
New Years Day
Health
GEL
Lilith Czar
Tim Montana
Point North
Holding Absence
Holy Fawn
Drowning Pool
Helmet
Saliva
Alien Ant Farm
Nonpoint
Finger Eleven
Powerman 5000
Local H
ORGY
Taproot
Tantric
Sponge
Trapt
Red
Adema
D.R.U.G.S.
Ho99o9
The Chisel
Slothrust
High Vis
Soul Glo
Winona Fighter
Des Rocs
Veil of Maya
Oxymorrons
HED PE
Ill Niño
Damnage
Citizen Soldier
Alien Weaponry
CKY
Dead Poet Society
Kneecap
Teen Mortgage
Touché Amoré
Jeris Johnson
Jager Bonham
The Funeral Portrait
Nerv
Any Given Sin
Like A Storm
Deadlands
Mike’s Dead
Reach NYC
Self Deception
Lø Spirit
Jigsaw Youth
Royale Lynn
Descartes A Kant
Lowlives
Blame My Youth
Caskets
Silly Goose
Gozu
Black Map
Hemorage
Budderside
Project Mishra