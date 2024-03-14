NOFX have announced details for their final Texas show. The Vandals, Lagwagon, T.S.O.L., Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, and Catbite will be joining them. The show will take place at 395 Purcey Street in Fort Worth, Texas. NOFX will be releasing their new EP Half Album on April 19 and released Double Album in 2022.

NOFX are currently touring Japan, touring Europe starting in May (they recently announced the details for their final Berlin shows), playing their final London shows in June, touring North America starting in July (they recently announced details for their final Massachusetts shows and final Utah show), and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October.