NOFX announce details for final Berlin shows

NOFX have announced details for their final two shows in Berlin. Both of the shows will take place at Zitadelle Spandau. The first show will take place on June 8 with Pennywise, Descendents, Codefendants, The Meffs, and Scheisse Minnelli joining them. The band will be playing Punk in Drublic, Pump Up The Valuum, and Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing in full at this date. The second show will take place on June 9 with Circle Jerks, Itchy, Pulley, Get Dead, Negative Approach, and The Last Gang joining them. The band will be playing So Long and Thanks For All The Shoes, White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean, and The Decline in full at this date.

NOFX will be touring Japan starting in March, playing their final Texas show in April, touring Europe starting in May, touring North America starting in July (they recently announced details for their final Massachusetts shows and final Utah show), and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October. The band released Double Album in 2022.