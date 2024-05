Videos 2 hours ago by Em Moore

The Menzingers have released a video for their new song “Gone West”. The video features tour footage and was shot and edited by Tyler Long. The song is off the upcoming deluxe edition of their recently released album Some Of It Was True which will be out on May 31 via Epitaph Records. The Menzingers will be touring the US in June, touring Australia and New Zealand in August, and playing their Rented World 10th anniversary shows in the fall/winter. Check out the song below.