Dillinger Four, Death By Stereo, Bruise Control, Knife Club, more added to Manchester Punk Fest 2025
Manchester Punk Festival has announced more bands for 2025. Dillinger Four, Death By Stereo, Broadway Calls, Los Fastidios, Smoke or Fire, Pizzatramp, Captain Hotknives, In Evil Hour, Bruise Control, Straightline, Knife Club, Fair Do’s, Helle, Supermilk, Stress Positions, Redeemon, Forever Unclean, Simon Wells, Other Half, Happy Accidents, Sadaxe, X-Ray Vez, Misfortune Cookie, Anna’s Anchor, Our Lives in Cinema, No More Idols, Alldepends, Short Days, Filthy Militia, Glu, The Empty Page, Skint Knees, Abergaz, and Period Drama will now be playing the festival.
These bands join the previously announced first-wave lineup which includes The Menzingers, Strung Out, Belvedere, The Sewer Cats, Single Mothers, The Chisel, Call Me Malcolm and many more. Manchester Punk Festival will take place across multiple venues (The Union, Gorilla, The Bread Shed, Yes, Zombie Shack, Rebellion, and Sandbar) in Manchester, UK on April 18-20.