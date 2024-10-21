Rancid, Descendents, Circle Jerks, War On Women, Propagandhi, more on upcoming D.O.A. tribute comp

A new D.O.A. tribute album is on its way. It is called No Escape From What You Are and features 15 covers of songs across their catalog by 14 different bands including Circle Jerks, Fear, Propagandhi, Descendents, Rancid, War On Women, Adolescents, M.D.C., and Duff McKagan. It will be out on October 25 via Sudden Death Records. Check out the tracklist below.
No Escape From What You Are Tracklist
”Waiting For You” - Rancid
”The Enemy” - Circle Jerks
”2+2” - Adolescents
”World War 3” - Voivod
”War In The East” - Slime
”New Age” - Fear
”My Old Man’s A Bum” - Toxic Reasons
”The Prisoner” - Duff McKagan
”Get Out Of My Life” - Descendents
”Fuck You” - Propagandhi
”Rich Bitch” - Duff McKagan
”Liar For Life” - War On Women
”Smash The State” - members of Dead Kennedys
”Already Dead” - The Defects
”America The Beautiful” - M.D.C.