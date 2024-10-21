Rancid, Descendents, Circle Jerks, War On Women, Propagandhi, more on upcoming D.O.A. tribute comp

A new D.O.A. tribute album is on its way. It is called No Escape From What You Are and features 15 covers of songs across their catalog by 14 different bands including Circle Jerks, Fear, Propagandhi, Descendents, Rancid, War On Women, Adolescents, M.D.C., and Duff McKagan. It will be out on October 25 via Sudden Death Records. Check out the tracklist below.