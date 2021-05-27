Circle Jerks, Steve Igs, Bad Religion, SLF, Cocksparrer, Subhumans, Bouncing Souls to play Rebellion

Blackpool, UK's Rebellino Fest has announced its first-wave of bands. So far, bands playing this year include Circle Jerks, Steve Ignorant doing a Crass set, Bad Religion, Stiff Little Fingers, Cocksparrer, UK Subs, Stranglers, Levellers, Sham 69, D.O.A., The Undertones, The Exploited, cockney Rejects, GBH, Tom Robinson Band, The Dickies, Ruts DC, Neville Staple of The Specials, Subhumans (UK), Bouncing Souls, and Moscow Death Brigade.

More bands will be announced over the coming months. The festival is August 4-7, 2022. Rebellino 2020 and 2021 were canceled, so those tickets are still good for the 2022 event.