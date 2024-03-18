NOFX announce details for final Portland shows

NOFX have announced details for their final Portland shows. On June 29 they will be joined by Pennywise, Subhumans, TSOL, Codefendants, Mean Jeans, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Poli Van Dam, and Superfuct. On June 30 they will be joined by MxPx, Face To Face, Good Riddance, We Are The Union, Get Dead, Cigar, and Gored. Both shows are part of the band’s upcoming final North American tour which starts in July (they recently announced details for their final Massachusetts shows, their final Utah show, and their final Texas show). NOFX will be releasing their new EP Half Album on April 19 and released Double Album in 2022.

NOFX will be touring Europe starting in May (they recently announced the details for their final Berlin shows), playing their final London shows in June, and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October.