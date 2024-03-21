Furnace Fest has announced its partial lineup for this year. August Burns Red, Coheed and Cambria, Underoath, Coalesce, Poison The Well, Trapped Under Ice, Anxious, Better Lovers, The Bled, Bleeding Through, Blindside, Comeback Kid, Commodity, Cold Hard Steel, Delta Hate, The Devil Wears Prada, Drug Church, Dying Wish, Emery, Evergreen Terrace, Fiddlehead, From A Second Story Window, Haste The Day, He Is Legend, Incendiary, Magnitude, Mindforce, No Innocent Victim, No Pressure, Nygma, Oh, Sleeper, Pain of Truth, Saosin, Shai Hulud, Show Me The Body, The Showdown, Silent Planet, Silverstein, Skycamefalling, Snapcase, Stretch Arm Strong, Twisted Luck, Unearth, and UnityTX will be playing the festival.

This year’s Furnace Fest is billed as “the end of an era” with the organizers saying in part, “What does this mean beyond next year? Will the festival end? Morph into something new, something different?” Furnace Fest will take place October 4-6 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.