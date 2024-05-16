Furnace Fest has added more bands to its lineup for this year. Bane, 156/Silence, Bury Your Dead, Free Throw, Full of Hell, Glitterer, Michael Cera Palin, Oso Oso, Penny Circus, Slow Joy, Saturdays at Your Place, Tiny Moving Parts, Be Well, Catch 22, The Fall of Troy, Five Iron Frenzy, Hail the Sun, Idle Threat, L.S. Dunes, Misery Signals, My Epic, Noise Ratchet Silent Drive, Slick Shoes, Valley of Doves, Norma Jean, All In, The Beautiful Mistake, Codeseven, Eighteen Visions, Ends of Sanity, The Early November, H20, The Juliana Theory, Not Waving But Drowning, One Step Closer, P.O.D., Reggie and the Full Effect, and Static Dress will be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup that includes August Burns Red, Coheed and Cambria, Underoath, Anxious, Better Lovers, Comeback Kid, Dying Wish, Fiddlehead, Coalesce, No Pressure, and Saosin. This year’s festival is billed as “the end of an era” and will take place on October 4-6 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.
