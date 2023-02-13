NOFX have announced the lineups for their two farewell shows in Tacoma, Washington. On July 22 NOFX will be performing Punk in Drublic and The War on Errorism in full and will be joined by Pennywise, Strung Out, The Flatliners, Swingin Utters, Get Dead, The Last Gang, and Hilltop Rats. On July 23 NOFX will be playing So Long and Thanks For All The Shoes and Self/Entitled in full and will be joined by Circle Jerks, Suicide Machines, Adolescents, Codefendants, Catbite, and The Drowns. Both shows will take place at LeMay - America's Car Museum. These dates are part of their previously announced US farewell shows which joined the previously announced shows in Europe and in the UK.. NOFX released Double Album in 2022.
