NOFX to release new EP, share “I'm a Rat” video

NOFX have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Half Album and features five songs from the recording sessions for their 2021 album Single Album and their 2022 album Double Album. The band has also released a video for their new song “I’m a Rat” which features puppets by Jason Amodeo and was directed by Chris Graue. The song was originally given to Hi-Standard who released their version last year and Fat Mike also released his version of the song on his solo album Fat Mike Gets Strung Out which was released in 2023.

NOFX will be touring Japan starting next week, playing their final Texas show in April, touring Europe starting in May (they recently announced the details for their final Berlin shows), touring North America starting in July (they recently announced details for their final Massachusetts shows and final Utah show), and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October. Check out the tracklist and video below.