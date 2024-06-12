Fall Out Boy, Slayer, The Offspring, Sublime, Sum 41, LJG and Catbite, more to play Riot Fest 2024

Fall Out Boy, Slayer, The Offspring, Sublime, Sum 41, LJG and Catbite, more to play Riot Fest 2024
by Festivals & Events

Riot Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement, Slayer, The Offspring (performing Smash in full), St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, Public Enemy, Bright Eyes, Sublime, Dr. Dog, The Marley Brothers, Spoon, Manchester Orchestra (performing Cope), Sum 41, New Found Glory, Tierra Whack, Beach Bunny, NOFX, Taking Back Sunday, Lamb of God, Mastodon (performing Leviathan), Hot Mulligan, State Champs, L.S. Dunes, The Hives, Suicidal Tendencies, GWAR, Poison The Well, Rival Sons, Decendents, Circle Jerks, Pennywise, The Lawrence Arms, Face to Face, Buzzcocks, Laura Jane Grace with Catbite (Operation Ivy set), Dillinger Four, Lagwagon, The Vandals, ALL, Strung Out, Dead Milkmen, D.O.A., Codefendants, Swingin’ Utters, Cursive, Sincere Engineer, Slaughter Beach, Dog, The Armed, Gel, The Chisel, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Sweet Pill, Home Front, Heart Attack Man, Jhariah, Winona Fighter, Spiritual Cramp, Sprints, Action / Adventure, and Games We Play are among the bands announced. Riot Fest will take place September 20, 21, and 22 at Riotland at Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL this year instead of Douglass Park where it’s been held for the past few years. Riotland has parking, an arcade, a casino, Kevin Smith tribute zones, and a lot of other cool stuff. You can see a video explaining their decision along with the full lineup below.

Riot Fest 2024 Lineup

