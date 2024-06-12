Riot Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement, Slayer, The Offspring (performing Smash in full), St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, Public Enemy, Bright Eyes, Sublime, Dr. Dog, The Marley Brothers, Spoon, Manchester Orchestra (performing Cope), Sum 41, New Found Glory, Tierra Whack, Beach Bunny, NOFX, Taking Back Sunday, Lamb of God, Mastodon (performing Leviathan), Hot Mulligan, State Champs, L.S. Dunes, The Hives, Suicidal Tendencies, GWAR, Poison The Well, Rival Sons, Decendents, Circle Jerks, Pennywise, The Lawrence Arms, Face to Face, Buzzcocks, Laura Jane Grace with Catbite (Operation Ivy set), Dillinger Four, Lagwagon, The Vandals, ALL, Strung Out, Dead Milkmen, D.O.A., Codefendants, Swingin’ Utters, Cursive, Sincere Engineer, Slaughter Beach, Dog, The Armed, Gel, The Chisel, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Sweet Pill, Home Front, Heart Attack Man, Jhariah, Winona Fighter, Spiritual Cramp, Sprints, Action / Adventure, and Games We Play are among the bands announced. Riot Fest will take place September 20, 21, and 22 at Riotland at Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL this year instead of Douglass Park where it’s been held for the past few years. Riotland has parking, an arcade, a casino, Kevin Smith tribute zones, and a lot of other cool stuff. You can see a video explaining their decision along with the full lineup below.
Riot Fest 2024 Lineup
Action/Adventure
ALL
Basement
Beach Bunny
Beck
Bright Eyes
Brutus
Buzzcocks
Circle Jerks
Clutch
Cobra Skulls
Codefendants
Cursive
Cypress Hill
D.O.A.
Descendents
Dillinger Four
Doom Scroll
Dr. Dog
Drug Church
Face To Face
Fall Out Boy
Fiddlehead
Games We Play
GEL
Get Dead
GWAR
HEALTH
Heart Attack Man
Home Front
Hot Mulligan
Huge Euge
Jack Kays
Jhariah
L.S.Dunes
Lagwagon
Lamb Of God
Laura Jane Grace + Catbite
Liquid Mike
Lord of the Lost
Loveless
Manchester Orchestra
Mastodon
Nekrogoblikon
New Found Glory
NOFX
Oliver Tree
Pavement
Pennywise
Pixel Grip
Poison The Well
Polaris
Princess Goes
Public Enemy
Rival Sons
Rob Zombie
Saxsquatch
Sincere Engineer
Sir Chloe
Slaughter Beach, Dog
Slayer
Something Corporate
Souls of Mischief
Spiritual Cramp
Spoon
SPRINTS
St. Vincent
State Champs
Strung Out
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
Sum 41
Sunami
Sweet Pill
Swingin’ Utters
Taking Back Sunday
The Aces
The Armed
The Chisel
The Dead Milkmen
The Defiant
The Dickies
The Exploited
The Hives
The Lawrence Arms
The Marleys (Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian)
The Mysterines
The Offspring
The Vandals
The Warning
Tierra Whack
Tornillo
Urethane
Verböten
Waxahatchee
Winona Fighter
Zheani