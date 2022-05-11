Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest

Riot Fest has announced its full 2022 lineup. This year, the event will be September 16-18 at Douglass park in Chi-town. My Chemical /romance, The "original" Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails each headline a day. the Misfits will also be doing all of Walk Among Us Bauhaus; a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate; Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Lunachicks, The Linda Lindas, Yellowcard; Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, Descendents, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Wonder Years, Rocket from the Crypt, Less than Jake, Lagwagon, Sincere Engineer, Destroy Boys, Bob Vylan, Menzingers, Alexisonfire, GWAR, Get up kids, Madball, Fear, & seconds, Thick, Surfbort, Jawbox, Mom Jeans, The Bombpops, and a whole lot more. All in all, over 85 bands play the gig. Tickets are on sale now.
by John Gentile
