NOFX announce details for final Montreal shows

NOFX have announced the details for their upcoming final shows in Montreal, Quebec. hey will be playing two shows in Montreal at Parc Olympique. On August 24 they will be joined by The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, The Real McKenzies, Codefendants, Scream, and Beton Arme. On August 25 they will be joined by Descendents, Good Riddance, Vulgaires Machins, The Sainte Catherines, The Flatliners, Get Dead, and Taxi Girls. These shows are part of the band’s upcoming final North American tour which starts in July (they recently announced details for their final Massachusetts shows, their final Utah show, their final Texas show, final Portland shows, and final Toronto and Edmonton shows).

NOFX are currently touring Europe, will be playing their final London shows in June, and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October. The band released Half Album earlier this year.