NOFX have announced the details for their upcoming final Toronto and Edmonton shows. Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines, Subhumans, The Flatliners, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Bad Waitress, Codefendants, Outspoken, and Het Up! will be joining them on both dates in Toronto. Those shows will take place on August 17 and 18 in Downsview Park. Descendents, The Interrupters, Circle Jerks, Adolescents, The Flatliners, Codefendants, Real McKenzies, Get Dead, Choke, and Bad Waitress will be joining them for both shows in Edmonton. Those shows will take place on August 10 and 11 at Fan Park at Ice District. These shows are part of band’s upcoming final North American tour which starts in July (they recently announced details for their final Massachusetts shows, their final Utah show, their final Texas show, and final Portland shows). NOFX released their EP Half Album today.
NOFX will be touring Europe starting in May (they recently announced the details for their final Berlin shows and Slovenia show), playing their final London shows in June, and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October.