Militarie Gun have released a video for their new song “Thought You Were Waving”. The video was directed by Neta Ben Ezra. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Loma Vista Recordings. Militarie Gun will kick off their touring schedule later this month and released their EP Life Under The Sun earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|07/25
|Los Angeles, CA
|El Rey Theatre
|07/26
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman
|07/28
|Portland, OR
|Project Pabst
|08/01
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|08/02
|Chicago, IL
|Lollapalooza
|08/10
|Carnation, WA
|Thing Festival
|08/15
|Winterthur, DE
|Winterthurer Musikfestwochen &
|08/16
|Nuremberg, DE
|Roter Salon+
|08/17
|Leipzig, DE
|Naumanns &**
|08/18
|Warsaw, PL
|Klub Hybrydy &***
|08/20
|Zagreb, HR
|Mocvara &
|08/21
|Milan, IT
|Circolo Magnolia &
|08/23
|Torremolinos, ES
|Canelaparty
|08/24
|Reading, UK
|Reading Festival
|08/25
|Leeds, UK
|Leeds Festival
|08/27
|Cardiff, UK
|Clwb Ifor Bach &++
|08/28
|Southampton, UK
|Papillon &++
|08/29
|Cambridge, UK
|Junction 2 &++
|08/30
|Tollard Royal, UK
|End Of The Road Festival &
|09/06
|Charlotte, NC
|Fillmore Charlotte $
|09/07
|Silver Spring, MD
|Fillmore Silver Spring $
|09/08
|Sayreville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom $
|09/10
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo Riverworks $
|09/11
|Philadelphia, PA
|Fillmore Philadelphia $
|09/13
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount $
|09/14
|Boston, MA
|House Of Blues Boston $
|09/17
|Cincinnati, OH
|Andrew J Brady Music Center $
|09/19
|Detroit, MI
|Fillmore Detroit $
|09/20
|Indianapolis, IN
|Rock The Ruins $
|09/29
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life Festival
|10/11
|Birmingham, AL
|Avondale Brewing Company*
|10/12
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock Festival
|10/13
|Houston, TX
|Bayou Music Center*
|10/14
|San Antonio, TX
|Boeing Center at Tech Port*
|10/16
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel*
|10/22
|Spokane, WA
|Podium*
|10/24
|Wheatland, CA
|Hard Rock Live*
|10/25
|San Diego, CA
|Park at the Park at Petco Park*
|10/26
|Santa Ana, CA
|Observatory Festival Grounds*
|10/27
|San Jose, CA
|San Jose Civic*
|10/30
|Wichita, KS
|Cotillion*
|11/01
|Minneapolis, MN
|Armory*
|11/02
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eagles Ballroom*
|11/06
|Grand Rapids, MI
|GLC Live*
|11/08
|Portland, ME
|Cross Insurance Arena*
|11/09
|Wallingford, CT
|Toyota Oakdale*
|11/15
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca Cola Roxy*
|11/16
|Orlando, FL
|Orlando Amphitheater*
*= w/ Knocked Loose, City Morgue, DRAIN $ = w/ Manchester Orchestra & = w/ Lip Critic += w/ Pluto The Racer and Never Yours **= Chiefland ***= daysdaysdays ++= Tripsun