Militarie Gun have released a video for their new song “Thought You Were Waving”. The video was directed by Neta Ben Ezra. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Loma Vista Recordings. Militarie Gun will kick off their touring schedule later this month and released their EP Life Under The Sun earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.

If the video is not showing up for you click here.



*= w/ Knocked Loose, City Morgue, DRAIN $ = w/ Manchester Orchestra & = w/ Lip Critic += w/ Pluto The Racer and Never Yours **= Chiefland ***= daysdaysdays ++= Tripsun