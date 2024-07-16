Militarie Gun: “Thought You Were Waving”

Militarie Gun
by Videos

Militarie Gun have released a video for their new song “Thought You Were Waving”. The video was directed by Neta Ben Ezra. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Loma Vista Recordings. Militarie Gun will kick off their touring schedule later this month and released their EP Life Under The Sun earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.

07/25Los Angeles, CAEl Rey Theatre
07/26Berkeley, CA924 Gilman
07/28Portland, OR Project Pabst
08/01Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
08/02Chicago, ILLollapalooza
08/10Carnation, WAThing Festival
08/15Winterthur, DEWinterthurer Musikfestwochen &
08/16Nuremberg, DERoter Salon+
08/17Leipzig, DENaumanns &**
08/18Warsaw, PLKlub Hybrydy &***
08/20Zagreb, HRMocvara &
08/21Milan, ITCircolo Magnolia &
08/23Torremolinos, ESCanelaparty
08/24Reading, UKReading Festival
08/25Leeds, UKLeeds Festival
08/27Cardiff, UKClwb Ifor Bach &++
08/28Southampton, UKPapillon &++
08/29Cambridge, UKJunction 2 &++
08/30Tollard Royal, UKEnd Of The Road Festival &
09/06Charlotte, NCFillmore Charlotte $
09/07Silver Spring, MDFillmore Silver Spring $
09/08Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom $
09/10Buffalo, NYBuffalo Riverworks $
09/11Philadelphia, PAFillmore Philadelphia $
09/13Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount $
09/14Boston, MAHouse Of Blues Boston $
09/17Cincinnati, OHAndrew J Brady Music Center $
09/19Detroit, MIFillmore Detroit $
09/20Indianapolis, INRock The Ruins $
09/29Louisville, KYLouder Than Life Festival
10/11Birmingham, ALAvondale Brewing Company*
10/12Sacramento, CAAftershock Festival
10/13Houston, TXBayou Music Center*
10/14San Antonio, TXBoeing Center at Tech Port*
10/16Albuquerque, NMRevel*
10/22Spokane, WAPodium*
10/24Wheatland, CAHard Rock Live*
10/25San Diego, CAPark at the Park at Petco Park*
10/26Santa Ana, CAObservatory Festival Grounds*
10/27San Jose, CASan Jose Civic*
10/30Wichita, KSCotillion*
11/01Minneapolis, MNArmory*
11/02Milwaukee, WIEagles Ballroom*
11/06Grand Rapids, MIGLC Live*
11/08Portland, MECross Insurance Arena*
11/09Wallingford, CTToyota Oakdale*
11/15Atlanta, GACoca Cola Roxy*
11/16Orlando, FLOrlando Amphitheater*

*= w/ Knocked Loose, City Morgue, DRAIN $ = w/ Manchester Orchestra & = w/ Lip Critic += w/ Pluto The Racer and Never Yours **= Chiefland ***= daysdaysdays ++= Tripsun