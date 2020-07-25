For the past few years, we've been doing "band weeks" at Punknews where we focus on a band or artist for the entire week. Eventually, we plan to have a section dedicated to the band weeks on the site. But, until then, here's a list of all of the band weeks we've done so far. Check out all of the previous weeks below! also, what band should we cover next?
Ramones Week
- Radio Special: The Ramones Radio Special
- Sonic Reducer: Tom Trauma on the Ramones
- Ramones - Subterranean Jungle
- Ramones - Ramones
- Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
- Ramones - Road To Ruin
- Ramones - Bonzo Goes To Bitburg
- Richie Ramone - Cellophone
- The Ramainz - Live in NYC
- Ramones - Animal Boy
- Ramones - Too Tough To Die
- Dee Dee King - Standing in the Spotlight
- The Queers - Rocket to Russia
- Screeching Weasel - Ramones
- The Vindictives - Leave Home
- CJ Ramone - Reconquista
- Ramones - End of the Century
- Joey Ramone - Don't Worry About Me
Clash Week - The Features
- Sonic Reducer: The Apolitical Songs of the Clash
- Editorial: "What the Clash Mean to Me"
- The Punknews Radio Clash Special!
- The Punknews Podcast Sandinista! Special
- Editorial: "Are the Clash given *too much* credit?
Clash Week - The Reviews
- The Clash - White Riot
- The Clash - The Clash (UK)
- The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope
- The Clash - The Cost of Living E.P.
- The Clash - The Clash (USA)
- The Clash - London Calling
- The Clash - Bankrobber
- The Clash - Black Market Clash
- The Clash - Sandinista!
- The Clash - Combat Rock
- The Clash - Cut the Crap
- The Clash - Super Black Market Clash
- The Clash - From Here to Eternity: Live
- The Clash - Live At Shea Stadium
- The Clash - Clash on Broadway
Black Flag Week - The Features
- Sonic Reducer: Black Flag
- "What Black Flag Means to Me"
- The Punknews Podcast Black Flag Special
- Sonic Reducer: The Spawn of Black Flag
Black Flag week - The Reviews
- Black Flag - Nervous Breakdown
- Black Flag - Jealous Again
- Black Flag - Louie Louie
- Black Flag - Six Pack [7-inch]
- Black Flag - Damaged
- Black Flag - TV Party
- Black Flag - Thirsty and Miserable
- Black Flag - Everything Went Black
- Black Flag - 1982 Demos
- Black Flag - My War
- Black Flag - Family Man
- Black Flag - Slip It In
- Black Flag - Live '84
- Black Flag - Loose Nut
- Black Flag - The Process of Weeding Out
- Black Flag - In My Head
- Black Flag - Who's Got the 10 1/2?
- Minuteflag - Minuteflag
- Black Flag - I Can See You
- Black Flag - What The…
Misfits Week - The Features
- Pat Society of Violent Society and Battalion Zoska tells us about the time he tried out for the Misfits
- Bands talk about how they were influenced by the Misfits
- The Misfits podcast special
- The Samhain and Danzig Podcast Special
Misfits Week - The Reviews
- The Misfits - Cough/Cool
- The Misfits - Bullet
- The Misfits - Night Of The Living Dead
- The Misfits - Horror Business [7-inch]
- The Misfits - 3 hits from Hell
- The Misfits - Halloween
- Glenn Danzig - Who Killed Marilyn
- The Misfits - Walk Among Us
- The Misfits - Evilive
- The Misfits - Die Die My Darling [EP]
- The Misfits - 3 hits from Hell
- The Misfits - Earth A.D.
- The Misfits - Misfits
- The Misfits - Static Age
- The Misfits - American Psycho
- The Misfits - The Devil's Rain
- Danzig - Danzig
- Samhain - Initium
- Kryst the Conqueror - Deliver us from Evil
- The Misfits - Project 1950
Jello Biafra Week - The Features
- Jello walks us through his entire discography
- The Jello Biafra Podcast Special part one
- The Jello Biafra Podcast Special part two
- Bands, Artists, and other cool people reflect on Jello
- An interview with Jello Biafra where he talks about what makes up Jello Biafra
Jello Biafra Week - The Reviews
- Dead Kennedys - California Uber Alles
- Dead Kennedys - Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables
- Dead Kennedys - Nazi Punks Fuck Off
- Dead Kennedys - In God We Trust, Inc. [EP]
- Dead Kennedys - Plastic Surgery Disasters
- Dead Kennedys - Frankenchrist
- Dead Kennedys - Bedtime for Democracy
- The Witch Trials - The Witch Trials [EP]
- Dead Kennedys - Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death
- Jello Biafra - High Priest of Harmful Matter: Tales From The Trial
- Jello Biafra with D.O.A. - Last Scream of the Missing Neighbors
- Lard - The Power of Lard [EP]
- Jello Biafra with NoMeansNo - The Sky is Falling and I Want My Mommy
- Tumor Circus - Tumor Circus
- Jello Biafra and Mojo Nixon - Prairie Home Invasion
- No WTO Combo - Live from the Battle in Seattle
- Jello Biafra and the Melvins - Never Breathe What You Can't See
- Jello Biafra with Brown Town West - Jezebel
- Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School - The Audacity Of Hype
- Jello Biafra and the New Orleans Raunch and Soul All-Stars - Walk on Jindal’s Splinters
Ian Week - The Features
Ian Week - The Reviews
Lawrence Arms - The Interviews
- Neil Hennessy on the new Lawrence Arms album
- Brendan Kelly on the new Lawrence Arms album
- Chris McCaughan on the new Lawrence Arms album
Lawrence Arms - The Reviews
- The Lawrence Arms - Skeleton Coast
- The Lawrence Arms - Ghost Stories
- The Lawrence Arms - A Guided Tour of Chicago
- The Lawrence Arms - Oh! Calcutta!
- The Lawrence Arms - Metropole
- The Lawrence Arms - Apathy and Exhaustion
- The Lawrence Arms - The Greatest Story Ever Told
- The Lawrence Arms - Cocktails & Dreams
- The Lawrence Arms - Porno And Snuff Films [EP]
- The Broadways - Broken Star